I can prove that Kiara is going to rule Bollywood!

Kiara acts extremely well. I actually thought she was just an eye-candy type actress like Disha, Jacqueline etc because she was insanely beautiful At least according to me.

But she proved my expectation wrong with her powerful acting in Kabir Singh. It was really commendable. Tbh, before Kabir Singh, I had only watched 1 film of Kiara and that was the great biopic of MSD. She got very less screen time and I think in that she was average.





t's her no-makeup look!!!

After Kabir Singh, I watched a few of her movies like Good Newzz, Laxmi etc… She was amazing in that too, but Kabir Singh remains her best performance to date.

Yes, talking about Shershaah, tbh she was exceptional. But I don't think that no other actress could do it as perfectly as Kiara, there are many who can do it better than her.