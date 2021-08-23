I can’t believe that Randeep Hooda almost killed himself for Sarabjit and did not win any award!!

In 2016, Randeep Hooda deserved every single award for Sarabjeet. He got into the skin of the character, ripped himself out of his body, got so skinny that he got sick while playing the character yet didn't win any award. However, Randeep believes that awards are nothing but opinions and he doesn't worry about winning accolades by paid jury. That's a nice spirit Randeep but he did deserve a national award for that character. Nobody could have performed better than Randeep in 2016. I was so impressed by his performance and upset with the jury for not honoring his hard work while Sooraj Pancholi gets a debutant award for just ‘showing up in the movie hero.