I can't believe that Sameer Wankhede plotted drugs in celebrities’ houses and asked for a huge amount after the arrest!

Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Bharti Singh, Rhea Chakraborty, Shauwik Chakraborty, and a few other celebrities are the victim of Wankhade’s corrupted scheme. A letter was revealed where Wankhede and his team are accused of planting drugs in a celebrity’s house whom they raid and file cases. “If the quantity of drug found at some individual’s residence is less, then the team inflates the amount of drug that is ceased (sic) to show that it is of commercial or intermediate quantity. This is done to ensure that those arrested do not get bail,” the letter states. The letter claims that the drugs which are planted are brought by the NCB through its trusted men.

“Sameer Wankhede is foisting fake cases on people and misusing the NDPS Act. I request the Maharashtra government to set up an inquiry commission to investigate the matter,” the letter states.