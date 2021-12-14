I don't think I would like any guy after this picture!

I am just dead or out of my senses after seeing Hrithik Roshan pose! He has been my all-time favourite crush and Bollywood actor till now and who am I kidding he was also the most desired man in the world for a long time!

And, now with this picture, I guess we need to give the title back don't you think?

Jesus Christ he is making me so dizzy! Hrithik Roshan posted this image recently on his Instagram as an appreciation post for his favourite endorsed brand Beardo!

I mean if he keeps posing like this then I guess even the men would go nuts behind him!

We will get to see Hrithik Roshan opposite Deepika Padukone in the Fighter movie. His last movie was Super 30, which was a big hit!