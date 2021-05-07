I got 99 problems but my skin ain’t one!

10 things I do to have healthy and glowing skin:

- Use an antioxidant serum as the vitamin C in it protects my skin from dehydration and pollution

- Use sunscreen whenever I step out of the house

- Drink at least 3-4 liters of water daily

- Steam my face once every week as this allows my pores to open up, so it becomes easier to deep clean my skin + all serums, masks, and creams absorb a lot better.

- Try and use products that are 100% organic and natural.

- Religiously follow a CTM routine in the morning and at night before sleeping.

- Mist my face with chilled water first thing in the morning as it makes me feel fresh and the chilly water reduces puffiness

- Use a silk or satin pillow cover as it’s a soft and natural material causing minimal irritation to my skin.

- Use face masks once a week as various face masks give my skin the extra boost and offer a quick fix for things like dryness and dullness.

- Use facial oils as they are extremely rich in vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that not only nourish my skin but enrich and beautify from deep within.

Hope this was helpful and shall motivate you, ladies, to invest in your skin more than before! Which skincare product should I talk about in my next review? Let me know in the comments below!