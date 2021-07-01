I have Tried Face Moisturiser That’s Proven To Work

I have used Lakme 9 to 5 Matte Moist Mattifying Moisturiser and gave me amazing results. This gives glow on my face. It is perfect for everyday use and long lasts for 12 hours. You can apply this moisturiser before makeup and without makeup. After applying, it gives a very cool sensation on my face. This moisturiser is best for those who have open pores and it’s very lightweight. It contains green tea that makes me feel so fresh and fragrance is amazing. Also, controls the excess oil and sweat from the face. It is suitable for all skin types. Lakme 9 To 5 moisturiser with green tea gives Mattifying look on the face and you can also apply this by mixing with BB cream, CC cream, foundation. This gives matte finish and hydrates the skin.

I highly recommend this moisturiser. Which moisturiser do you use?