Leonardo and Big-B have worked together for the 2013 major hit ‘The Great Gatsby’ and they were amazing as co-stars. I remember the time when Mr. DiCaprio praised Mr. Bachchan at Canes Film Festival and called him ‘ The most humble actor’ and in return, Amit Ji penned a beautiful ‘Thank You note on social media. Unlucky for us, that we could only get to see them once. Wouldn't you all want to see this duo together again?