I switched to Moroccanoil Treatment Oil for my hair! Does it work?

As soon as the monsoons hit my naturally thin hair become frizzy and hard to manage. I try hair treatments and products are are deep conditioning and will help me take my hair. But none of them worked wonders and that's why I decided to switch my pre wash hair oil with Moroccanoil Treatment Oil. It comes in a turquoise color rectangular carton that contains a thick brown colored glass oil bottle & a pump. Pump makes it easy to pour out the oil from the bottle and also reduces wastage of the oil . You need to handle it carefully because of its glass packaging as if it fall down then it will break very easily. It has a really soothing fragrance that stays on your hair till the next hair-wash. Every-time I use it, it makes my hair soft and more manageable. I’ve dry hair and I do need a oil serum to tame the frizz and fly always. just love its divine scent which is long lasting. The oil has a thick consistency but it gets absorbed by hair very quickly and does not feel heavy on hair. After every hair-wash I used this oil and it gave a healthy shine to my hair. As far as frizziness is concerned , it do control frizz but up to a certain extent. I’ve been using this oil thrice in a week but still only 1/4th of the total oil is used , and this way one bottle will last around 8-9 months , depending upon the usage. So over all this is great buy if your hair is just like mine.