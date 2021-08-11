I thought Deepika Padukone earned more than Ranveer Singh. All this time I was in delusion?

Deepika Padukone is dropped from a project for demanding fees equal to Ranveer Singh. For all this while, in my head, Deepika was earning more than Ranveer Singh. Since she has been in the industry longer than Ranveer. She is more experienced and more importantly, she has a bigger fanbase than Ranveer. Deepika was a star when Ranveer was nothing and even now, Deepika is always in the spotlight while Ranveer gets spotted mostly for his funny outfits. Apart from all this, Isn't this 2021? Deepika is a household name in the industry. She is one of the highest-paid actresses of her time. why does gender become a subject when it comes to equal pay opportunities?