I Tried Mamaearth’s Aloe Vera Gel For Skin And Hair #BeautyTruthBomb

Aloe vera is used by us for years to soothe skin inflammation, hair woes, dry–flaky skin, dandruff, and whatnot It is paraben-free, silicone-free, and has no added colors in it. Also, it does suit all skin and hair types. This gel does not only have aloe vera in it but also Vitamin A and glycerine.

When Mamaearth launched this, I was so eager to try this and wasn’t any good. I use aloe vera gel for my hair and skin. The packaging of the product is good where you can easily pump out the aloe vera gel. What made me happy when I saw this is the color of the gel - it is transparent. It does not fake that green color like other gels you get in the market. This gel has a very fresh mild fragrance to it and it feels so good when I apply it to my skin. I feel cooling. After my bath, I apply the aloe vera gel on my face and neck. I use it as a moisturizer. During night-time, I re-apply aloe vera gel again on a washed face and go to sleep. So, this gel helps to soothe out my dry skin.

I also use aloe vera gel on my hair. By using this, I have reduced my frizzy hair by providing moisture. Also, helps in strengthening the roots of my hair. After shampooing when I come out of the shower, I apply a good amount of the aloe vera gel all over my length, tips, and scalp. It gets rid of the frizziness and you are not even damaging your hair. If your scalp is healthy, then the hair is also healthy.

So, this is a must-buy product.