I would choose Anushka Sharma over Deepika Padukone for her acting skills

Anushka was just twenty-five years old when she opened her own production house. She has produced three films (NH 12, Pari and Phillauri) and two web series (Paatal Lok and Bulbbul) successfully to date. Let's remember that PC has produced regional films with a moderate degree of involvement and success, while DP has failed to make her first production, 'Chhapak' work, despite starring in the film. Compare this to Anushka Sharma's hundred per cent success rate as a producer!