Ibrahim Ali khan filled in his father's shoes for Salman Khan's birthday bash!

Saif Ali Khan's and Amrita Singh son Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen attending Salman Khan's birthday bash as his father Saif Ali Khan were not able to go. Looks like Ibrahim is filling the shoe of Saif as he went to the Panvel farmhouse of Salman Khan where the party was happening. Ibrahim Ali Khan is also thinking of joining the film industry like his sister Sara Ali Khan.





Salman Khan who turns 56 years old poses with Ibrahim and the media goes mad as we can see that Ibrahim looks a lot like the younger version of Saif Ali Khan. If you think I am joking then you can see how Saif looked when he was younger!