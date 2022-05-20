If F.R.I.E.N.D.S had an Indian cast, who would you want to play what roles?
Personally, I think the cast of F. R. I. E. N. D. S is one of a kind and being a die-hard fan, I highly doubt anyone could replace it or create the same magic as those people did. Still, I think the following actors would be able to do justice to these iconic characters and the actors who played these characters.
Rachel - Alia Bhatt (She has to be!)
Monica - Twinkle Khanna
Phoebe - Kangana Ranaut
Joey - Arshad Warsi
Chandler - Amir khan
Ross- Ranbir Kapoor (Of course)
Gunther - Vinay Pathak
Mike- Rajkumar Rao
Richard- Rajat Kapoor or Arjun Rampal
Ross's and Monica's parents - Boman Irani, and Dimple Kapadia
andddd
Most awaited one- Janice- Sonam Kapoor
Do you guys agree with me, or you wanna change some character???