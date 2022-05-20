If F.R.I.E.N.D.S had an Indian cast, who would you want to play what roles?

Personally, I think the cast of F. R. I. E. N. D. S is one of a kind and being a die-hard fan, I highly doubt anyone could replace it or create the same magic as those people did. Still, I think the following actors would be able to do justice to these iconic characters and the actors who played these characters.


Rachel - Alia Bhatt   (She has to be!)

Monica - Twinkle Khanna  

Phoebe - Kangana Ranaut  

Joey - Arshad Warsi  

Chandler - Amir khan  

Ross- Ranbir Kapoor (Of course)

Gunther - Vinay Pathak  

Mike- Rajkumar Rao  

Richard- Rajat Kapoor or Arjun Rampal

Ross's and Monica's parents - Boman Irani, and Dimple Kapadia  

andddd

Most awaited one- Janice- Sonam Kapoor  


Do you guys agree with me, or you wanna change some character???