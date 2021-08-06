If Hum Aapke Hai Koun was remade, would Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan play the leads? Madhuri Dixit thinks so!

Since Hum Aapke Hai Koun completed 27 years, it's time to revisit the classic that showed the audience Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's onscreen chemistry. The 1994 film remains to be watchable even now, and the characters of Prem and Nisha are still fresh. It has some of the most iconic scenes in Bollywood as well, and while nobody would like a remake ruining the classic, Madhuri Dixit has brought it up before.

During the Kalank promotions, Madhuri felt that Alia Bhatt would be able to reprise the role of Nisha. Who would play Salman Khan's Prem then? Varun Dhawan, according to the actress.

Varun has starred in remakes before (Coolie No 1) and seeing how there's a massive remake culture in Bollywood now, it might even be possible that we'll reach a stage where movies like Hum Aapke Hai Koun are being made. Does it need a remake or sequel? And if so, will Alia and Varun do justice to Madhuri and Salman's roles?

If a hypothetical remake is ever made, which actor and actress have the charm to play Prem and Nisha?