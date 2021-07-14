If 'Jab we Met' was made in the 90s Kajol would have been perfect for playing 'Geet'. Do you agree?

Be honest, we loved Kareena Kapoor's iconic role 'Geet' in Jab We Met. We hardly get to see such brilliantly developed roles now. For me, more than the character development, I was impressed by the choice of actress for the role. I can list so many movies where the cast did not match or pulled off the character they played. But when it comes to Jab We Met, everything went so well with almost every role the makers casted for, Especially Geet. We could easily accept Kareena as a talkative bubbly girl who just loves to live her life to the fullest and is the perfect example of happy-go-lucky. You can never imagine this role played by someone else in that era. But, what about the previous era? What if Jab We Met was made in the 90s, who do you think would have been perfect for this role? Well, I'll go ahead and say Kajol! We all remember her chirpy and fun loving roles in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hain'. She poses the same happy- go-lucky, talkative girl in these movies. She even could have given the role a more Desi touch like she did in K3G. Do you agree if Kajol would have done justice to the iconic role of 'Geet' in the 90s? If not, who do you think would be a perfect choice?