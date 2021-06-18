If Karan Johar intends to bring Koffee With Karan back, here's what he should do

Recently, Karan Johar had taken to Instagram to put up a story of a mug that said 'coffee.' Under that, he'd written 'with Karan.' A lot of people seemed to think that this was a cue that the show would be brought back.

Whether you love it or hate it, Koffee With Karan has been a one-stop spot for Bollywood gossip. And it's no lie that he's roped in some great guests over the years. Episodes featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and even Salman Khan have been well received. Consider Emraan Hashmi's viral rapid fire or Kangana Ranaut's remarks, Koffee With Karan has been entertaining.

The crtiticism came in with some statements made. It has since been bashed for giving Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday a platform.

If at all, Karan Johar plans to bring the show back, he should bring in new talent. Instead of subscribing to the nepotism factor, he can bring in more outsiders. He should also include underrated talent and powerhouses and have episodes with the likes of Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Given that OTT is on the rise, he could also bring in fresh pairings and faces who are leading in web series. It would make for an interesting watch. Instead of rapid fire rounds that could turn ugly and derogatory, there can be alternatives as well.