If Laal Singh Chaddha doesn't succeed, is Aamir Khan's film career over?

There have been numerous controversies surrounding Aamir Khan's eagerly anticipated "Laal Singh Chaddha" ever since the teaser for the film was unveiled. People were made aware of Aamir Khan's controversial prior remarks and the few anti-Indian actions he took while filming the movie by the movie. Thus, a few days before the movie's debut, irate internet users intervened and demanded that people not see the movie.





But as we all know, even if it bombs, no one will suffer because the movie has already made a sizable sum of money thanks to the rights it has sold to platforms.





The topic of why the internet community is upset over the upcoming film arises here. Why are they denouncing the film and urging a boycott of it? There are actually a lot of reasons for that. The actor's divisive remarks from a few years ago have been resurfaced by social media users. Due to a previous statement she made, his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan also sparked controversy.