If not Alia Bhatt, who could've been a better choice for Darlings?

Is it possible that someone else can do a better job than Alia in Darlings? I don't know about the better job but I think Rakul Preet Singh or Aditi Rao Hydari could have also played this part as good as Alia. I think both these actresses resemble Alia Bhatt not just in looks but also when it comes to their acting. All three are talented but it would have been interesting to see either Aditi Rao Hydari or Rakul Preet Singh playing Alia's character in Darlings.