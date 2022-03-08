If not SLB, which director do you think would have made Gangubai Kathiawadi better and why?

I personally feel, no one can portray art and cinema together other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Many people find him overrated and boring but I personally love his films. They're more than just a movie for the sake of entertainment. Not only Gangubai Kathiawadi, but all of his films are masterpiece and no one can create that magic other than him. Just like how there a very few actors out there who have acting naturally in them, SLB has the art of direction naturally in him. With Gangubai Kathiawadi, he's has created a masterpiece and no one can create it the same way or better. He has the knack to find the perfect cast for his movies always.

But do you think someone else could have made Gangubai Kathiawadi better than SLB?