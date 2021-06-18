If Not Zoya Akhtar, Who Should Direct Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar Documentary-Drama ?

The documentary drama based on the life of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar is still searching for its director. There were rumours that Zoya Akhtar will be directing the docu-drama but they turn out to be untrue. Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan single-handily changed the fate of the screenwriters in Bollywood with their successful run at the box office. Some of the popular Bollywood movies written by Salim-Javed are Andaz, Heath Mere Saathi, Seeta Our Geeta, Zanjeer, Sholay, Don, Dostana, Mr. India and the last movie before their split, Baghban. The duo wrote blockbuster movies together for over two decades between 1971 to 2003. Javed Akhtar’s son, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment will be producing the documentary-drama film on the lives of the legendary writers of Bollywood.

The sources inform that the documentary will have interviews with Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan and actor Amitabh Bachchan who played the lead role in numerous films written by Salim-Javed duo. It will also have exclusive clips from the amazing movies written by the iconic duo.

