If possible Kangana Ranaut would ban all Hollywood Films in India. And she has a valid reason for it

Kangana Ranaut, as we all know has been been the flag bearer of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' scheme in Bollywood. And even though she says that she's not interested in politics right now, every now and the she does find something to keep her fans invested and politicians interested in everything she does or says.

This time, Kangana has taken a slightly different path where she talks about boycotting English Films. In her statement on Instagram, Kangana mentions how Hollywood films have been known to destroy other local industries by creating a global monopoly. And that is happening in India as well. Which to some extent is actually true! People would rather watch a Lion King or a Jungle Book than a dubbed version of a Malayalam movie.

She then even calls for the need to boycott Hollywood films altogether and prioritise our Industry, be it Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil or Malayalam. And truth be told I don't mind. I actually like the idea. I don't mind watching our movies in our screens until and unless they are cheap remakes of foreign films or just way too cringe! Can't wait to listen to your thoughts on this.