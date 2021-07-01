If Rajamouli's RRR released today, would you step out to watch it? I would

SS Rajamouli's RRR is one much awaited flick and we don't need reasons why. It comes from the most prolific director starring some of the most prolific people. It will be a shame if the covid enforced restrictions dent its theatrical run and affect its box office prospects.

This is one of those rare gems that is made for the big screen experience and if we don't get it to experience it in the biggest possible screen, it'll be unfortunate. The film starring Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Would you step out today if the film started playing in a theater near you? I know I would. RRR is one experience I'm most thrilled about and the film deserves nothing but our love. I'm excited to see in Hindi and know who's dubbing for what role. Of course, Ajay and Alia will dub for their own voices.

Really really looking forward to this Rajamouli event.