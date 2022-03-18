If Salman Khan is the biggest action star according to Jr. NTR then what about John Abraham and Tiger?

Looks like Jr. NTR isn't aware that there are bigger action hero's in Bollywood today like John Abraham and Tiger Shrof. With the whole RRR release and promotions, the cast of the same are making headlines almost everyday.

According to Jr. NTR, Salman Khan is the biggest action star in the country. I wonder what about John and Tiger then? They have done more action films than Salman.

In a recent interview when the host asked him, whom does he consider as the biggest action star, this is what Jr. NTR had to say, "The whole world knows it's Salman Khan. I've been his fan for a very long time."





Thoughts on this?