If Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes actors slog, then how do Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh work with him?

In the past, Ranbir Kapoor has spoken about how working with SLB is difficult. The latter had even made him kneel down for hours. The experience while working on Saawariya also impacted the same. Perhaps Ranbir didn't like putting up with all those restrictions very much, because it turns out that he's turned down SLB's projects after that.





On the other hand, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are definitely the director's favourite duo now. Having cast them together in a string of films including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. And these were all commercial hits that performed very well.





Now that one considers Ranbir's remarks about his experience, are Ranveer and Deepika better at handling pressure and that is why they're able to work with SLB? Or is it because they share a better equation with the director?