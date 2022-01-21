If Sushant Singh Rajput's acting career had failed, he planned to open a canteen in Film City

On the occasion of Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday, here's a look back at the moment he realised he wanted to be an actor.





Sushant Singh Rajput, who transitioned from television to film in 2013, once talked about his back-up plan if he couldn't find work in the industry. He stated that he would make his "own movies," and that in order to do so, he would run a business in Mumbai's Film City, produce a film about it, and appear in it.





In an interview, Sushant Singh Rajput discussed his transition from television to Bollywood, saying, "When I stopped television, people told me, you're completing a filmmaking school, but what if you don't get a film?" 'I'm going to make my own movies,' I said. If that happens, I'm going to open a canteen in Film City, and I'm going to acquire a camera and produce my own short film about it, in which I'll also appear. And I'm sure I'd be just as excited as I am right now."





