If Taapsee Pannu isn't starring with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's next, who is?

Taapsee Pannu's got her hands full recently. Between Haseen Dillruba and a spat with Kangana Ranaut, she's been in the headlines.





Meanwhile, the SRK-Rajkumar Hirani collaboration has also taken fans by storm. While movies like Zero didn't work out for the actor, a film with Hirani seems ideal and a good choice. There were a lot of reports saying that Taapsee is starring opposite King Khan, and it was admittedly an awkward pair if you consider the age gap.





Now Taapsee has told Koimoi that she hasn't signed the film. So clearly those "reports" were pretty much random rumours picked up by news outlets. Then again if Taapsee's not in it, who is?





Which actress do you think is going to be cast and who would you want to see opposite SRK in Hirani's movie?