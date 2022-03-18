If there was one movie that you would like to release on OTT instead of theater, what would it be and why?

'Ok Jaanu' should have definitely released in OTT instead of theater. I feel if they would have made a series out of it then that would have been better. I loved that movie. Many people had a problem with the movie but I felt that Shraddha and Aditya were too good in the movie. People between the age of 20-30 can relate with this movie as the themes are based on love and career. There are many of us out there who could relate to the story of Tara as well Aditya and the ups and downs they faced during their relationship. The movie candidly showed the different colors of a relationship.