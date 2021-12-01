If ‘Whiplash’ was ever remade in Bollywood…

On revisiting the Oscar-winning masterpiece directed by Damien Chazelle starring, Miles Teller & J.K Simmons made me rethink if Bollywood ever approached the idea of remaking this Classic! The two main worries would be what the cast would look like & how the plot of the film will be changed due to the need for the film to be given a Bollywood touch!

In my opinion, the film should take the OTT route in the first place so it doesn’t have to shy away from the intensity the original film showcased & most probably the film would moreover approach a different instrument that is more relatable to the Indian audiences!

The cast of the film according to would be best if Rajkumar Rao was cast as Andrew & Shahrukh Khan as Terence Fletcher! The innocence & dedication of Andrew can be captured perfectly by Rajkumar Rao & at the same time, Khan has proved to us how greatly he can slip into an intense coach role in Chak De India! The chemistry, both the actors would share would be nothing but a delight to witness!

The film would require a director who doesn’t dive too much into a Bollywood-style film & add songs or romantic sequences rather keep the pace of the film the same as the original!

Who would you cast in a Bollywood remake of Whiplash?