If You Have Acne-Prone Skin Avoid These Ingredients

Women who have acne-prone skin know how scary it can be to try a new skincare product. At that moment, skin feels great but the next morning it can leave your skin with irritation and redness. If the products that you are using that do not suit you can cause breakouts and can make your skin drier.

So here is a list of ingredients that you must avoid using:

Parabens

They are used as preservatives in the skincare product. Also, they can prevent the yeast, bacteria, and fungi that can affect the shelf life of that product. Parabens stimulate oestrogen in the body which may cause breakouts on your face. So, they are not good for acne-prone skin.

Isopropyl myristate

This is found mainly in many anti-aging creams because it helps to penetrate with the other ingredients. Isopropyl myristate helps to lock the skin moisture and strengthens the skin barrier. It has comedogenic properties that may cause breakouts on your skin. But stay away if you have acne-prone skin.

Algae Extract

Algae extract contains anti-inflammatory properties and helps in balancing sebum production. It can be comedogenic and may cause blackheads and whiteheads.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a hydrating source that contains oleic, lauric, and linoleic acid. When a coconut is applied to the acne-prone skin, it traps the dirt, dead skin, sebum and blocks the pores. Linoleic acid benefits every skin type but lauric and oleic may cause clogged skin. For acne-prone skin always use products that contain argan oil. Argan oil is rich in linoleic acid which has antiseptic properties and reduces the inflammation in your skin.