If you have watched Money Heist, then here are 5 Spanish series for you to binge-watch on Netflix
If you have watched Money Heist and want to watch more Spanish web shows, then don't worry. Here I am recommending a few shows that you can binge-watch right away on Netflix. Spanish shows have a unique way of combining drug, criminal offences and drama together. Do you think that way too?
Elite
An absolute teen drama with romance, murder, mystery, and a lot more to unfurl, watch Elite on Netflix.
Narcos
Narcos is a story of the drug kingpins, cocaine business, along with criminal activities of the drug world. It was based on the life of drug lord Pablo Escobar. Watch this gruesome series on Netflix.
Vis-a-vis (Locked Up)
Locked up has a unique storyline that revolves around love life, deceit, criminality, prisoners, and a lot more, streaming on Netflix.
Breaking Bad
A very intriguing and interesting series that has a Spanish background deals with cancer, drug dealing, criminal activities, and more. It is totally binge-worthy.
El Chapo
This series is based on El Chapo's criminal life story starting from being Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s to the rise to power and the fall as the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel. Streaming on Netflix.