"My Liberation Notes" won hearts of fans and viewers for the very relatable real life plot. The eye-candy of the drama Mr.Gu played by Son Seok Gu who is known for many dramas had fans swooning over him and his smile.

Son Seok Gu has acted in many movies and dramas including the award-winning Netflix series D.P. For the fans, here is another movie you should definitely watch.

The movie "Nothing Serious" is about a woman in her late 20s and a man in his early 30s who are not looking for anything serious but only a one-night-stand. However, things don't go according to their plan and they are caught up in their own emotions.

Check the trailer below and give it a watch.