If you were in Raj Kundra's place, how would you react to Shilpa Shetty's handling of the situation?

If you're reading this, chances are you already know that Raj Kundra has been granted bail by the court today. And after completing all the documentation, the businessman will be out in a day or so. Apparently Raj's lawyer claimed in court that he was being used as a 'scapegoat' and that in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police a day before didn’t have one single proof of his involvement in the alleged pornography case. And hence his bail. Have said that, what would actually be interesting is to see how Raj reacts to the entire situation once he's out. With reports of the couple planning separation, especially after when Shilpa claimed that Raj didn't tell her anything about his work and Shilpa started doing photoshoots, dancing and making jokes on her reality show and going on vacation trips while Raj was suffering behind bars. Hypothetically speaking, if you had been in Raj's place how would you react to this?