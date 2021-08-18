If Zoya Akhtar can feature Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday in her movies, why do we bash Karan Johar?

Ever since Kangana Ranaut calling Karan Johar the flagbearer of nepotism, all his star kid launches have been called out. Whether it's Dharma backing Alia Bhatt constantly and Karan prepping Ananya Panday, to even him including Shanaya Kapoor in DCA, there's been no break for the director and producer. That's not to say that he hasn't gone for favouritism. He has, and that's well known. Karan's movies also haven't aged all that great, but several movies of his gained traction not only within India but outside too.

Coming to Zoya Akhtar, the director has been hailed by many as a breath of fresh air. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy are some fine watches with good performances and relevance. That aside, didn't she also rope in Janhvi Kapoor in Netflix anthology Ghost Stories? Isn't Zoya also featuring Ananya Panday in her next venture alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi?

What makes Zoya's inclusion of star kids any different from Karan's?