iKON's Jinhwan, Yunhyeong and Donghyuk tested Positive for COVID-19

YG Entertainment announced on January 23 that Jinhwan, Yunhyeong and Donghyuk of iKON have tested positive for COVID-19. The members had mild cold symptoms and tested positive on ART kits, thus they took a PCR Test later which showed confirmation. Meanwhile, the other three members tested negative.





All 6 members have stopped their activities, and the agency concluded with the statement "We will faithfully cooperate with the investigation and rules of the quarantine authorities and take necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, sparing no effort for the health and safety of our artists."





Wishing Jinhwan, Yunhyeong, and Donghyuk a speedy recovery.