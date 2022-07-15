Is Ileana D'Cruz dating Katrina Kaif's brother?

It appears that B-Town has a new coupling. Ileana D'Cruz is rumoured to be dating Sebastian Laurent Michel, the brother of Katrina Kaif!





While on vacation in the Maldives with her husband Vicky Kaushal, sister-in-law Sunny Kaushal, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sebastian, Katrina just celebrated her 39th birthday.





Sebastian is a London-based model. He and Ileana are said to have been dating for the past six months. They have been gathered at Kat's former Bandra residence.





The rumours have not yet been confirmed though but I'm sure something is cooking.