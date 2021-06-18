The Immortal Ashwatthama might just become a game changer for Sara Ali Khan

To start with, the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan pairing is quite interesting and that's very effective in grabbing the audience's attention. The two haven't worked together before, and that has generated buzz. Vicky has worked with Aditya Dhar in Uri: The Surgical Strike which was a hit so the collaboration for The Immortal Ashwatthama is highly anticipated.

While Vicky has had a good run of filmography behind him like Masaan, Manmarziyaan, Raazi, and Sanju, Sara's choices have taken a hit. Her debut in Kedarnath was appreciated, and she was touted to become the next big successful star kid. However, the sentiment dropped with her following works in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, and David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. Her acting was criticised in both, which was surprising given that her debut was good.

The Immortal Ashwatthama seems to have good scope, and is probably a smarter choice that the actress has made. The movie is supposed to be a modern-day take on the Mahabharat, and Aditya has clarified that Sara's role is strong and action packed. She might just change the perception about her with the movie.