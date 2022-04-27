IMO Natasha Poonawalla and Blake Lively looked drop dead gorgeous for the Met Gala 2022 look!!

Met Gala 2022 theme was the Gilded Age. Met Gala is known to be the biggest fashion nights in the country. It's an honor to be walking the red carpets of Met Gala along with successful people from all over the country. Natasha Poonawalla and Blake Lively looked drop dead gorgeous at the Met Gala event today. Both the stars had stuck to the theme. Blake Lively wore a Versace dress inspired by Art Deco design and the details of some of New York's most famous landmarks. Whereas Natasha Poonawalla wore Sabyasachi and Schiaparelli, styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Blake surely surpirsed everyone including her husband Ryan Reynolds. She made an appearance in a glittering, beaded Versace dress which was wrapped by an over-sized coppery satin bowuntied her bow to reveal the rest of the sweeping ensemble: A long skirt in an aged copper tone, paying tribute to the patina of the Statue of Liberty.

Natasha Poonawalla was dressed in an architectural gold hand-forged bustier is a beautiful juxtaposition with the flowiness and the eternal grace of the sari along with a trailing train embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliquéd printed velvet.