Incredible Inmai!

Stirring up a novel yet a bewitching aura and supplementing with an enticing background score, a devilishly spellbinding Siddharth, a brilliantly reprehensible Parvathy and other intriguing performers deliver a exhilarating short on one of the Navarasa. They depict how one can never be devoid of (Inmai) fear, whatever heights one may have conquered dishonourably.

Spoilers alert:-

Inmai transfers one to a different world altogether with the captivating settings and the mystifying music. You will find yourself watching it again just so you could catch a glimpse of Siddharth’s bewitched Djinn, Parvathy’s reprehensible despair and an amazingly crafted flashback more than once. One of the major things that stands out from the rest of the shorts of Navarasa is the novelty and the thought behind the storyline. Probably, it turns out to be the only short that could do complete justice to the rasa based on which it is themed. Do not miss it!