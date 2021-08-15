Independence Day Recommendation: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5

15th August marks Independence Day, and this year it is on Sunday. So it's perfect for spending some time with your family, munching on your favourite snacks, and enjoy patriotic movies on the OTT platforms.

Lagaan (Netflix)

Aamir Khan, starring, Lagaan is about a village that stood against the cruelty of the British by playing cricket. Even though it's an old film, it's a classy one. Rewatch it on this day with everyone.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising (Disney+ Hotstar)

Who doesn't know the name of the freedom fighter, Mangal Pandey? Aamir Khan featuring the patriotic movie Mangal Pandey is a movie that you wouldn't like to miss.

Swades: We The People (Netflix)

It's not a war film, but it says enough about the common people and how they can bring change to the country. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, this movie streams on Netflix.

Rang De Basanti (Netflix)

Rang De Basanti is a movie about youth participating in movements, asking for rights, starring Aamir Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and others.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (Zee5)

Vicky Kaushal starring Uri is a movie about the war that was taken place in Uri base, Kashmir. The film has full of patriotic feelings. How's the josh?

Shershaah (Amazon Prime)

Recently a biopic of Kargil-war hero Vikram Batra starring Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani released that will be the perfect watch for this Independence Day.

Let us know what will you be watching.