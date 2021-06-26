Trolling Neena Gupta for meeting lyricist Gulzar in shorts is probably the lowest we can get as a society

For those of you who might not be knowing, Neena Gupta only recently launched her biographical book called "Sach Kahun Toh". And as a friendly gesture Neena Gupta decide to gift one to her mentor and friend lyricist Gulzar Sahab.

She even visited his house today and presented the book to Gulzar sahab while requesting him to give it a read as well. But shockingly what made it to the headline was the attire that Neena Gupta decided upon while visiting Gulzar sahab's house!

The Badhaai Ho actress was apparently wearing a pair of trendy top and matching shorts. And it seemingly attracted all sorts of trolls mostly criticizing her for the dress she had chosen to wear to meet the legendary lyricist.

"Gulzar sahab k pass aap gaye the wo time aapko saadi pehen kr jana chahiye tha...sorry....kyuki Gulzar sahab Gulzar sahab ha," a user commented.

"Age ke hisab se chalo madam," wrote another user. "Ye sab gandgi hai aunty ji !!! Western culture bilkul kharab hai ! Or aap ye Jante hue bhi inka anusarn kar rahe ho ! Toh aaj ke bache apni history or religion ke bar mai kya hi jaan na pasand karenge !? Jab aap jaise log maail se bhari western culture ki chadar ohd lenge," wrote a user in the comments section. "Ye kya pehena hai," commented another user.

We are supposedly living in 21st century but still not sure how much we've actually progressed. And does progress only relates to money? How much more time till we understand that it is her choice? Your response to this?