Indian Armys might actually see BTS on their next World Tour: BTS reveals pandemic hindered their Mumbai plan

In an interview with Spotify, BTS sat down and talked about their pre-covid "Map of The Soul" world tour. They had then released their "Map of The Soul: Persona" in 2019 and "Map of the Soul: 7" in 2020.

Both albums were a huge success worldwide and their documentary was even screened in India. BTS then had plans for a world tour because by then they had gained traction all over the world and a world tour just seemed the right thing to do.

In the interview, RM talks about the places they had in mind. They had considered Barcelona, South America and India. When RM mentioned India, he even specifically mentioned Mumbai. Mumbai is the hot spot for holding concerts of big artists like Ed Sheeran, Justin Beiber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Dua Lipa etc. Unfortunately, pandemic happened and their plans were cancelled.

The interview clip has made rounds in the internet and Indian fans have been expressing how happy they are that BTS actually thought of their fans in India and wanted to meet them. This gives up hope that Indian Armys will get to finally have the moment of their life when BTS announces their next world tour.

You can watch the interview in the video below.