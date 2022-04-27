Indian Cinema is not just Bollywood!

There is nothing known as "national", "local" or "regional" when it comes to Culture, Arts, Languages and Movie Industries. If you look at census figures, the number of speakers of Tamil (72m), Telugu (74m), Kannada (55m), and Malayalam (33m) do provide a small but significant captive market. Bengali has 83m speakers. While Gujarati (60m) and Marathi (112m) do have large numbers, these were a toss-up between being considered a dialect of Hindi or a language. There is indeed a small Marathi film industry.

This shows that Indian Cinema is not just limited to Bollywood but other regional industries as well.