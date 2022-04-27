Indian personalities who has served as Jury members at the Cannes Film festival...

Late filmmaker Mrinal Sen was the first Indian to serve as jury member of Cannes back in 1982.

Salaam Bombay director Mira Nair was a member of the Cannes Film Festival jury in 1990. The jury gives out awards in various competitions along with the coveted Palme d'Or.

Author Arundhati Roy was a Cannes jury member for the festival's 2000 edition. Her novel The God of Small Things (1997) won the Man Booker Prize for Fiction in 1997

Former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a member of the Cannes Film Festival jury in 2003.

Director and actress Nandita Das was a member of the Cannes jury in 2005.

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore was invited by Cannes to be a member of the jury in 2009.

Shekhar Kapur was a member of the Cannes Film Festival jury in 2010.

Vidya Balan served on the jury for the Cannes Film Festival in 2013.

Currently, Deepika Padukone will be on Cannes jury panel in the festival's 75th edition, which will be held at the French Riviera from May 17-28.