Is the Indian Tollywood film 'Baahubali' overhyped and overpublicized?

Apart from the graphics, the plot appears to be standard.

It's a pretty ordinary narrative, but the ordinary story has been so vividly depicted that audiences are flocking to the theatre to see it. That is what the term 'Entertainment Factor' refers to. Screenplay, acting, background score, and action scenes are all factors that can make or destroy a film.

It's why, despite having greater graphics, Akshaya Kumar and Rajnikanth's 2.0 failed, but Baahubali triumphed with a simpler set.

Although you know the tale from the moment you see Prabhaas' skills, there is just so much drama and presentation that makes Baahubali very engaging. S S RAJAMOULI turned an ordinary story into an entertaining masterpiece. He chose excellent actors, MM Kreem, the background score, and the presentation. The anticipation for Baahubali Part II was palpable in every corner of the globe. Britishers were discussing Kattappa and Baahubali. And it was successful.

Meanwhile, a show called Game of Thrones, which had a larger budget and a larger global audience managed to generate the most outrage for its conclusion, despite five or six seasons of excellent build-up.

Maybe Rajamouli should have been consulted!!!