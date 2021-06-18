Indulge in this luxurious night treatment cream by Kama.

This one by Kama Ayurveda is a rich, easily absorbed saffron scented cream that sinks into skin easily without greasiness. Giving an extremely cooling and rejuvenating sensation this cream is my bedtime buddy. Been using this one for 2 months now and satisfied with it. No side effects of using this cream and love that is enriched with natural ingredients such as:

- Aloe vera: Referred to as the miracle plant in Ayurveda. With strong antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, aloe vera is rich in vitamins C, E and beta carotene which give it strong nourishing and anti-ageing qualities. It's cooling and gently hydrating properties make it a wonderful addition to any skin regime.

- Mulethi: It has antiseptic properties and protects against various bacterial and fungal infections.

- Saffron: It’s a natural way to get glowing skin. It is also known to improve skin texture, treats ailments like pigmentation, dark circles, pimples and acne, and brighten skin. It also acts as an anti-inflammatory agent.

- Manjishtha: Known as Indian madder is a prized Ayurvedic tonic herb. It works as a brilliant remedy to cure uneven pigmentation of skin and treats several skin allergies like acne. It works as a powerful antioxidant to nourish hair and skin.

To sum it up, it is a perfect leave-in night treatment for youthful and naturally radiant skin.