Industry insiders are harming Alia unknowingly

I recently saw a post which talked about a India Today which claimed Alia Bhatt is the greatest actress. Like all others in the comment section I completely agree that she is an amazing actress who has improved her craft over the years and also taken risks although they were literally handed over to her still she agreed to do films like Dear Zindagi, Highway, Udta Punjab etc is really great. My point is the industry insiders hype her a lot. In the comments section I saw even her fans agreeing that she is not the greatest actress. But the industry insiders hype up her so much that we think she is overrated. there are many people who hate or dislike her only because she is too overrated and over hyped by the industry people. Due to this even her talent goes unnoticed

So I think if industry insiders stop hyping her too much her haters will also start to acknowledge her talent.

What do you think ??