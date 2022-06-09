INFINITE To Celebrate 12th Debut Anniversary On Sung-kyu's Radio Show
Another 2nd Gen group is reuniting for their debut anniversary!
On June 9, it was reported that INFINITE is coming together to celebrate their 12th anniversary on leader Sung-kyu's radio show, "Midnight Idol." The members will be appearing on the Naver Now show today.
Unfortunately, L will not be able to join the members as he is currently serving his mandatory military service at the Republic of Korea Marine Corps.
INFINITE debuted as a seven member group in June 2010 under Woollim Entertainment. Currently the group consists of Sungkyu, Dongwoo, Woohyun, Sungyeol, L and Sungjong.