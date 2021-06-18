Ingredient in focus- Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a water soluble vitamin natural found in a number of fruits and vegetables.

It has a number of health and skin benefits. It is a powerful antioxidant which protects skin from free radicals, boosts collagen, anti aging, fades hyperpigmentation,etc. Vitamin c is a excellent product for both treating skin issues and for maintaining skin health.

Vitamin C is a unstable ingredient , it gets oxidised when exposed to sunlight so both it's packaging and storage plays a key role in extending it's shelf life. Choose for black, tinted (or also UV coated) bottles as it avoids sun exposure. Store your vit c bottle in a dark space preferably in a cupboard or shelf.

L Ascorbic acid is the purest form of vitamin c. It's very potent, unstable and irritating. It's better to use derivatives of vitamin c as its a stable form and doesn't irritate much.

Since Vitamin C is a antioxidant it is suggested to use in it morning below sunscreen for maximum benefits.

Vitamin C can be layered with niacinamide safely according to latest research. The talk that these cancel out each other and irritate skin largely was based on a very old study done at high temperature using pure vit c.

Product recommendations-

Minimalist- 10% ethyl ascorbic acid (my favourite and best for beginners, will do a seperate post on it)

Klairs - 5% L- ascorbic acid (good product for beginners and intermediates)

Dr Sheth - 20% 3-0- ethyl ascorbic acid (for intermediate)

Bodywise- 20% ethyl ascorbic acid (for intermediate)

Piligrim- 5% magnesium ascorbic acid (its good for beginners..it's oil based, so it's better for dry skin

Vaunt- Sodium ascorbic phosphate (very watery consistency, both beginners and intermediates can use)

Eclat- 20% ethyl ascorbate (for intermediates)

Mantra vitamin c- 3-0-ethyl ascorbic acid