An ingredient that you have always ignored but can work wonders for your skin and hair!

Camphor is a great ingredient when it comes to skincare and hair care! Camphor is used for spiritual purposes in temples, little did we know it has great beauty benefits too. Did you know you could make and use camphor oil for hair easily?

To make camphor oil, you need 1-2 tablespoons crushed or powdered camphor tablets and 1/2 cup coconut oil or jojoba oil. Add the powdered camphor to warm oil and mix well until it dissolves. Store it in a dropper bottle and use it as and when required.

How to use camphor oil for hair?





1. For people with dry, weak, or brittle hair strands, camphor oil mixed with other essential oils should serve as an excellent hair treatment. Do this twice a month with consistency to see positive results.





2. For hair growth, all you need to do is that just take a small mixing bowl and add 2 tablespoons of mustard oil and a teaspoon of camphor oil. Just warm this mixture using the double boil method or microwave for good 5mins. Apply this mixture on the scalp to give a good massage. Follow up with the hair bun and wash your hair after 1 hour with a mild shampoo. Can do this twice a week for better results.





3. If you are looking for prevention the head lice, all you need is just camphor oil and coconut oil. Just take a small mixing bowl and add 3 tablespoons of coconut oil and a teaspoon of camphor oil. Apply this solution on your scalp and massage well to leave it overnight. The next morning wash it off with a mild shampoo. This is a great treatment for preventing head lice as the camphor has a potent smell that suffocates lice and hence kills them.





4. If you want shiny and lustrous hair, just mix 1 teaspoon of camphor oil mixed with curd and egg. Apply all over the scalp and wash it after 1 hour. Do this once a week for better results.