Ingredients Lower On The List Are Effective #BeautyTruthBomb

Yes, you all guessed it correct – it’s a Myth. Many ingredients and actives in the product are very effective to use. It is less irritating on our skin at lower percentages. They may work better for your skin concerns because those specific formulations are meant to not damage your skin barrier.

Always read the ingredients of the product before purchasing them. Make sure that while checking on the ingredients follow the First Five Rule which means that ingredients that are on the first five have the true performance of that product. Those who follow this rule claim that any ingredients listed after the first five won’t have a meaningful effect on your skin, because they are included at a very low percentage to achieve. Cosmetic labels indicate what are ingredients in the product, what the product does, and if there are any allergens in that.